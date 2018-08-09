Ant McPartlin Won't Host 'I'm A Celebrity' This Year, As He Takes Break From TV Until 2019

Ant McPartlin has announced that he will not be presenting this year’s series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
The TV presenter - who makes up one half of duo Ant and Dec - has hosted all 17 series of the ITV reality show, but will be taking a break from television until 2019, after being charged for drink-driving earlier this year.
An official statement explained: “Ant McPartlin today announces he will continue to take a break from all television presenting roles until 2019. Ant will not present ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ in November this year.”
Ant said: “My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.
“I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year.”
His regular co-host Declan Donnelly added: “Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I’m looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019.”
It has also been confirmed that there won’t be a new series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ next year, with their spokesperson insisting: “Neither Ant and Dec nor ITV wanted to compromise the quality of the show and therefore felt it was better to rest the series next year.
“They will instead bring the show back in 2020, bigger and better than ever.”
Earlier this year, it was announced that Ant would be taking a break from his presenting duties, following an arrest for drink-driving, for which he later pleaded guilty and was fined £86,000.
While Ant took time out to return to rehab, this led Dec to host the final two episodes of the most recent series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ on his own.
He was also forced to host the live shows of this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, alone, but won acclaim from viewers for his solo efforts.
It’s not yet known whether Dec will front the upcoming series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ by himself, or with a temporary co-host.
ITV Director of Television Kevin Lygo added: “ITV is completely supportive of Ant taking as much time as he needs in his recovery and of this mutual decision to rest ‘Takeaway’ in 2019. Ant is clearly making good progress and we wish him all the very best and look forward to him returning to ITV next year.
“An announcement on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ plans will be made in due course.”