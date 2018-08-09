Ant McPartlin Won't Host 'I'm A Celebrity' This Year, As He Takes Break From TV Until 2019

An official statement explained: “Ant McPartlin today announces he will continue to take a break from all television presenting roles until 2019. Ant will not present ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ in November this year.”

The TV presenter - who makes up one half of duo Ant and Dec - has hosted all 17 series of the ITV reality show, but will be taking a break from television until 2019, after being charged for drink-driving earlier this year.

Ant McPartlin has announced that he will not be presenting this year’s series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ .

Ant said: “My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.

“I’d like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year.”

His regular co-host Declan Donnelly added: “Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I’m looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019.”

It has also been confirmed that there won’t be a new series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ next year, with their spokesperson insisting: “Neither Ant and Dec nor ITV wanted to compromise the quality of the show and therefore felt it was better to rest the series next year.

“They will instead bring the show back in 2020, bigger and better than ever.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Ant would be taking a break from his presenting duties, following an arrest for drink-driving, for which he later pleaded guilty and was fined £86,000.