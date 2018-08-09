Following the news Ant McPartlin has decided to step down from this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’, speculation has already turned to who will replace him. While it is highly likely Declan Donnelly will choose to continue to present on his own, as he did during the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live shows, ITV is remaining tight lipped about their plans for now. If someone else does step in, they will certainly have some big shoes to fill, and while the thought of ‘I’m A Celeb’ without Ant or Dec - or both - makes us very sad indeed, are there some people we’d love to see given the shot to present the jungle juggernaut. Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore

Instagram

Not only would this real-life couple have natural chemistry, but Laura already has a good knowledge of the show, having presented former ITV2 spin-off show ‘Get Me Out Of Here... NOW!’. Iain, aka the voice of ‘Love Island’, would also bring some guaranteed laughs too, and would be bound to have a unique take on the campmates’ antics. Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern

Otherwise known as Ant and Dec’s right-hand man and woman, Stephen and Scarlett are probably the most natural choices to host the main show. With Scarlett having been crowned Queen Of The Jungle and also hosted ‘Extra Camp’, she already has a strong relationship with the ‘I’m A Celeb’ producers, and would make an unbelievable pairing with ‘Britain’s Got More Talent’ host Stephen. Caroline Flack and Matt Richardson

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Caroline is currently riding the crest of a wave following her success as the host of ‘Love Island’, as what better way to graduate from ITV2′s biggest reality show than to present ITV’s biggest reality show. Having also hosted the ‘I’m A Celeb’ spin-off from 2009 to 2010, Caroline already knows the ropes. And we reckon it’s also about time her partnership with comic and former ‘Xtra Factor’ co-host Matt was given another chance, as he would certainly deliver the amount of snark needed to carry the show. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay

When it was up in the air Ant might not return to ‘I’m A Celebrity’ last year, Holly’s name was immediately put in the frame to stand in for him thanks to her close friendship with Ant and Dec. While she said she would never be able to step into her pal’s shoes and host with Dec, if he decides not to host without Ant this year, ITV could do worse than second their other most popular duo, Holly and Phil, Down Under for three weeks. We’re sure Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes wouldn’t mind covering for them on ‘This Morning’. Mel and Sue

PA Wire/PA Images

It’s fair to say the former ‘Great British Bake Off’ duo have struggled to find the right vehicle for them since stepping down from the show in 2016 (we’re still recovering from that ‘Generation Game’ reboot), so stepping into an established show could be just what they need. And if they were to get as involved with the Bushtucker Trials as they did with the baking, then we’d be in for some classic TV moments. Alan Carr and Carol Vorderman

Zak Hussein - PA Images via Getty Images

If we had our way, Alan Carr would basically host everything on TV, and with him now being released from his golden handcuffs deal with Channel 4, he’s now free to take over all the stations. Not only would he be able to cast his sarcastic wit over all the jungle goings on, but we’re sure his squeamishness would be a joy to watch in the Bushtucker Trials. And while he’s capable of holding the fort alone, we’d pair him up with his good pal Vorders, who having been in the jungle herself, would bring an insider edge to proceedings. Rylan Clark-Neal and Alison Hammond

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay

While Rylan may be staunchly loyal to ‘Big Brother’, it’s looking increasingly likely its about to be axed, so he could be on the job hunt before the year is through. So a move to a rival reality show - and one that is still thriving in the ratings - could be a very wise move for the former ‘X Factor’ contestant. And who better to pair him up with than the joyous Alison? A former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ campmate herself, ‘This Morning’ regular Alison has proven to be ridiculously entertaining (just ask Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling), and it’s about time she landed the presenting gig she truly deserves. Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

OK, they haven’t exactly got much in the way of presenting credentials yet, but what the ‘Love Island’ winners lack in experience, we’re sure they’d make up for with enthusiasm. Obviously, we’d have to hold out on them staying together until the series starts in November, but just imagine how great a ‘Love Island’ / ‘I’m A Celebrity’ cross-over would be...