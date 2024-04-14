More RAF Jets Deployed To Middle East After Iran's Attack On Israel, Says Cabinet Minister

Handout via Getty Images

More British fighter jets have been deployed to the Middle East following Iran’s drone attack on Israel.

Cabinet minister Victoria Atkins said on Sunday the RAF would “intercept” any missiles that were seen as a threat.

But the health secretary told the BBC’s she could not confirm or deny whether British planes had taken action last night.

The Ministry of Defence has said the jets would bolster “existing missions” in Iraq and Syria and “intercept airborne attacks within range”.

Rishi Sunak has condemned Iran’s “reckless attack” in the “strongest terms” and called deescalation.

Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles at Israel overnight.

Joe Biden has said US forces helped Israel down “nearly all” the drones and missiles.

The Israeli military said the vast majority were intercepted outside Israel’s borders.

It is the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The attack came less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building.

Iran had vowed revenge since the April 1 airstrike, which Tehran accused Israel of being responsible for. Israel hasn’t commented.

Sunak said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel.

“These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region.

“Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard. ”

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq.

“Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer also strongly condemned Iran’s decision “to subject Israelis to these unacceptable attacks”.

