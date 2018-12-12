1 In 10 Couples Have Had To Return Home To Live With Mum And Dad

Sharing your childhood single bed surrounded by Spice Girls posters and hearing your parents arguing through the wall isn’t exactly how most of us envisaged our adult relationships looking.
But now more than one in ten adults (12 per cent) are having to move back to their parents’ (or in-laws’) house with their partner because their financial situation is restricting them from having their own place.
A quarter of couples moved back to save money for a house deposit, but 12 per cent made the decision because they simply couldn’t afford to rent anywhere, research from Churchill home insurance found.
The research, which surveyed adults over 18 who had moved back in with their parents in the past five years, found most teenagers leave home when they head off to uni. But – bad news for parents who look forward to their kids flying the nest – 12 per cent moved straight back to their mum and dads after graduating.
Fortunately, 28 per cent of parents said they were happy about the decision and enjoyed seeing more of their offspring, while 26 per cent were pleased they were helping their child to save up cash.
But the largest percentage (34 per cent) of parents said they regretted the decision, blaming rows over housework and their kids treating their home like a hotel for the rift.
Relate counsellor Dee Holmes previously told HuffPost UK the most common problems that arise when children move home fall into two categories. Firstly, if parents have had the house to themselves for a while they may feel frustrated by all the extra stuff lying around.
80 per cent of the young adults surveyed said they didn’t pay their parents anything for their hospitality.
And secondly, there is an element of guilt: “Parents often feel guilty that their children can’t afford a house (and they could), and subsequently may feel resentful if their children spend money on items they see as luxuries.”
Interestingly, 80 per cent of the young adults surveyed said they didn’t pay their parents anything for their hospitality. And those who were paying towards their rent and food bills paid an average of £115.60 per month – far less than the UK average of £928.
Partners were even less likely to pay rent, with less than a fifth (18 per cent) being charged for staying with their in-laws.
“Moving back in to the family home is becoming ever more popular and is often the only choice for young adults who are trying to save up for a house deposit of their own,” a spokesperson for Churchill said.
“While it is surprising that so many have opted to move back in with their parents with their partner in tow, this does allow couples to save more while still living together.”