Facebook Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, were found dead on Monday.

Three more suspects have been arrested in the killing of two Scandinavian tourists in Morocco, which prosecutors said could be terrorism related.

It comes after the arrest of a man in Marrakech who prosecutors described as a member of a militant group – reportedly with links to the so-called Islamic State.

Morocco’s state television reported on Wednesday that authorities consider the slayings of the young women from Denmark and Norway to be a terrorist act.

Reports from Morocco also suggest a video exists of the moment at least one of the women was killed that supports the theory the incident is terrorism-related.

The bodies of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, were found on Monday in an isolated area near Imlil, on the way to Mount Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak and a popular hiking destination.

The public prosecutor’s office in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, said in a statement on Wednesday that the first suspect arrested has affiliations to a terrorist group, without naming the group.

The development came after authorities in Denmark and Norway warned their citizens from hiking alone without local guides in Morocco.

Danish police said on Wednesday that it had sent an officer to Morocco to assist in the investigation.