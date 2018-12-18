Scandinavian Women Found Dead 'With Necks Slashed' In Morocco

undefined undefined via Getty Images File photo of Morocco's High Atlas mountain range where the bodies of two Scandinavian women were found.

Two women have been found dead in Morocco with cuts to their necks, the country’s equivalent of the Home Office said.

The pair, from Denmark and Norway respectively, were found near the town of Imlil in the High Atlas mountain range, a popular trekking spot, the Associated Press news agency reported.

There were “signs of violence” and a police investigation is now underway, the interior ministry said, according to Morocco World News.

Gruesome details were reported by media on Tuesday.

The identity of the women has not been confirmed and it is unclear whether their next of kin have been contacted.

Morocco’s tourism industry is second only to agriculture in terms of employment.