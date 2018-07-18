Morrisons has announced that starting this week it will roll out a new ‘Quieter Hour’ for shoppers who either have autism or who shop with someone who does.

Designed in partnership with the National Autistic Society, the ‘Quieter Hour’ will run every Saturday between 9-10 am across all 493 of its stores around the UK.

Changes will include lowering the lights in the stores, while music and radio will be turned off. There will also be no tannoy announcements and any electric equipment (including checkouts) will be muted or turned down.