Morrisons Is Selling Huge Sticks Of 'Wonky' Sprouts For Under A Quid

Brussels sprouts are seen by some as an even more vital addition to Christmas dinner plates than pigs-in-blankets – so when the mega heatwave threatened supplies earlier this year, many of us were understandably concerned.

Sprout fields have had only 75% of their required annual rainfall and have been subjected to temperatures of up to nine degrees hotter than normal, meaning some have grown “stumpy”.

But have no fear, Morrisons has sourced a range of wonky sprout stalks from farms impacted by heatwave in Yorkshire and the Cotswolds.