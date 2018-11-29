Christmas dinner traditions are changing – with some of the age-old trimmings making way for more vegan and vegetarian options, Tesco has said. The UK’s largest supermarket has crunched sales and data from its millions of customers and a nationwide survey to show that the ingredients on our plates are shifting over time. Our tastes as a nation are changing with the popularity of meat free meals on the rise. Nearly one fifth of hosts will cater for a vegan or vegetarian this Christmas and there is a “clear North-South divide” when it comes to the popularity of plant-based mains around the UK, Tesco says.

seb_ra via Getty Images

In Scotland, just five per cent of families will sit down to a vegan or vegetarian Christmas dinner compared to nine per cent of people living in the South. In a surprise to no one, Brighton has been declared “the vegan capital of the UK”, where 12 per cent will serve a plant-based main. Meanwhile, Christmas puddings are falling out of favour: 40 per cent of households will still buy one this year, but over-55s make up the bulk of the Christmas pudding fan club. Less than a quarter of 18-34 year olds said they would choose it as their Christmas day dessert. The report also shows what ingredients are most important to us on Christmas day and perhaps surprisingly, Brussels sprouts are seen by customers as an even more vital addition to Christmas dinner plates than pigs-in-blankets.

DronG via Getty Images