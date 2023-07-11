Moscow Construction Firms Forced To Provide 'Volunteers' For Ukraine War, Says UK

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin with Vladimir Putin. Contributor via Getty Images

Construction firms in Moscow are being forced to provide “volunteers” to fight for Russia in Ukraine, according to UK officials.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said they face losing public contracts if they fail to hit their quotas.

In its latest update on the progress of the war, the MoD said ethnic minority workers are most likely to be affected by the policy, which is backed by Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

The MoD update said: “Moscow’s municipal authorities are highly likely threatening to withdraw contracts from construction firms if they fail to hit quotas for providing ‘volunteers’ to serve in Ukraine.

“One company has reportedly been set a target of 30 volunteers by the end of August 2023.

The move will likely primarily affect ethnic minorities from poorer regions of Russia such as Dagestan and central Asian states, who make up the majority of Moscow’s construction workers.

“This measure is highly likely at least tacitly endorsed by Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin. It continues his track record of trying to minimise the impact of the conflict on better-off Muscovites, while still being seen to support the war effort.”

Russia is thought to have suffered around 200,000 casualties since the war began in February last year.

The MoD said yesterday this had caused a medical “crisis” by putting huge strain on Russia’s civilian medical services.

Crude battlefield medical treatment is also causing a high number of preventable fatalities and amputations among Russian troops.

The MoD has also claimed Russia is being hampered by “poor morale” as Ukraine battles to win back control of the key city of Bakhmut.