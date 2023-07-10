Russia Facing Medical 'Crisis' After Suffering 200,000 Casualties In Ukraine, Says UK

A dog is seen near debris of an apartment complex where 54 people were killed by Russian shelling, in Izium, Ukraine. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia is facing a medical “crisis” as a result of suffering 200,000 casualties since the start of the war in Ukraine, the UK has said.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the large numbers of military casualties is putting huge strain on Russia’s civilian medical services.

Up to half of Russian fatalities in the war could also have been prevented “with proper first aid”, while crude battlefield medical treatment is causing a hugh number of preventable fatalities and amputations.

The update was contained in thew MoD’s latest intelligence update on the progress of the war.

“Russia is almost certainly struggling with a crisis of combat medical provision, after suffering an average of around 400 casualties a day for 17 months,” the MoD said.

“The influx of military casualties has likely undermined the normal provision of some Russian civilian medical services, especially in border regions near Ukraine.

“It is likely that many dedicated military hospitals are being reserved for officer casualties.

“As claimed by the head of the Kalashnikov company’s combat medicine training division, it is likely that up to 50 per cent of Russian combat fatalities could have been prevented with proper first aid.

“Very slow casualty evacuation, combined with the inappropriate use of the crude in-service Russian combat tourniquet, is reportedly a leading cause of preventable fatalities and amputations.”

The MoD said yesterday Russia was being hampered by “poor morale” as Ukraine battles to win back control of the key city of Bakhmut.

They said Moscow would see it as “politically unacceptable” for Ukraine to re-take the key city, given it is “one of the few Russian gains in the last 12 months”.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden will hold talks in Downing Street with Rishi Sunak today amid controversy over America’s decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs.

