Commuters Spooked After Coffin Is Mysteriously Abandoned At Bus Stop

Commuters in Greater Manchester were left spooked on Thursday after the “freaky” discovery of a coffin at a bus stop.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the unnerving object greeted passengers as they disembarked on Stamford Street in Mossley, Tameside.

Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council told HuffPost UK that they had received calls about the discarded coffin, but were yet to decide what would happen to it or whether officials would retrieve it.

The MEN said no one appeared to know where the coffin came from and reported that while viewing it, a woman from a nearby medical centre opened it.

Nothing was inside.

The newspaper interviewed forklift truck driver Bobby Wood, who spotted the coffin after arriving to catch the bus.