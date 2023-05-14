These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022

Kosamtu via Getty Images The SSA compiles the annual list based on the names that parents in the U.S. gave their babies born in the previous year.

The most popular baby names of 2022 in the US have been revealed by the Social Security Administration.

For the fourth straight year, the No. 1 name for girls is Olivia, which has topped the list since overtaking Emma in 2019.

Meanwhile, Liam is still the most popular name for boys for the sixth year in a row.

The Social Security Administration compiles the annual list based on the names that parents in the U.S. gave their babies the previous year. The popularity rankings usually don’t change very much from year to year, but there were still some interesting shifts between 2021 and 2022.

Sophia jumped up one spot to surpass Ava for the fifth most popular name for girls. Benjamin dropped a few spots on the boys’ list, from seventh most popular in 2021 to 9th in 2022. Luna joined the list this year, ousting Harper for girls.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 girls’ and boys’ names of 2022.

Girls

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Isabella Ava Mia Evelyn Luna

Boys