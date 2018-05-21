Mountain Biker Mauled To Death By Cougar Outside Seattle

A mountain biker has been killed and another mauled after straying into mountain lion territory in Washington state in the United States.

The cyclists were riding together down a remote, backwoods trail at 11am local time around 30 miles east of Seattle, when the two men encountered the animal.

In the ensuing attack, the first rider received deep scratches and the other was dragged away by the cougar to its den, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sergeant Ryan Abbot said.

“He or she, I don’t know if the cougar was a male or female, had the body of the victim down in his den,” he added.

Police drove up the trail, found the victim’s bike and went into the woods where they came across the cougar standing over the victim’s body, Reuters reported.

The 31-year-old survivor rode two miles out of the area and called 911.

Abbot added: “They did everything they were supposed to do. But something was wrong with this cougar.”

A deputy took a shot at the animal, sending it fleeing into the woods. Officers of the Washington Department of Fish and Game tracked the cat with dogs and killed it, Abbott said.