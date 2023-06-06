MP Margaret Ferrier Suspended From Commons For Breaking Covid Rules

Roger Harris/UK Parliament via PA Media

MP Margaret Ferrier has been suspended from the Commons for 30 days for breaching Covid rules.

The Commons voted 185 to 40, majority 145, to approve the motion to suspend the independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

Ferrier, a former SNP MP, was in the Commons chamber as MPs approved her suspension.

She could now face a by-election after breaching Covid rules in 2020 by travelling by train from Scotland to England while positive for the virus.

A report into her actions said she had “demonstrated, in particular, a lack of honesty” – adding that this was one of “seven principles of public life”.

Any MP who misses 10 sitting days due to suspension is at risk of a by-election – but 10% of voters in their constituency must sign a recall petition.

SNP by-election campaign coordinator David Linden MP said: “There must now be a by-election, which the SNP has been calling for since Ms Ferrier’s Covid rule-breach first came to light in 2020.”

Labour hopes to win if a by-election were to take place, in an effort to demonstrate it can make gains in Scotland at the next general election.

Keir Starmer joined Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on the campaign trail in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire at the end of May.