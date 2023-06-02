MPs Accused Of Treating Staff Safety Concerns As An 'Afterthought'

Workers remove the scaffolding from parts of the Palace of Westminster. SOPA Images via Getty Images

Unions have accused MPs of treating staff safety in the crumbling palace of Westminster as an “afterthought”.

They said MPs and peers were constantly “kicking the can down the road” and issued a thinly veiled threat to take action to protect workers.

It follows a report that warned parliament could be destroyed by a “catastrophic incident” before repair works are carried out.

“Trade unions will not hesitate to take all appropriate steps to protect our members in parliament” - Trade Union Side (TUS) president Ken Gall

The ancient palace desperately needs an overhaul but the project to restore its buildings has stalled.

The longer it is put off, the more expensive the repairs will be – with one estimate suggesting it could cost up to £22 billion and last 76 years.

In a letter, seen by HuffPost UK, Trade Union Side (TUS) president Ken Gall warned that ongoing delays risk a “catastrophic and potentially life-threatening incident” resulting from “more than a decade of parliamentary and political procrastination”.

He has written to Tory MP Nigel Evans, who chairs the board of the restoration and renewal programme, on behalf of the four recognised trade unions in parliament – FDA, GMB, PCS and Prospect.

He asked that the board rule out any restoration option that involves the continued operation of the palace during major works and that they clarify a governance structure for those legally responsible for the safety of staff.

Gall added: “Despite recent engagement exercises, seeking the opinions and concerns of parliamentary staff – including MPs’ own staff – on the future safety and current condition of their own workplace has seemed almost like an afterthought.

“Trade unions will not hesitate to take all appropriate steps to protect our members in parliament, on whom MPs depend to properly represent their constituents.

“Our view is clear: staff in any workplace must not be asked to work in potentially unsafe premises, or in unreasonable working facilities.”

The letter cites previous reports, studies and assessments that have found that a “full decant” would allow for the repairs to be completed in the shortest possible timeframe and with the lowest cost to the taxpayer.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect union, told HuffPost UK: “We are fed up with MPs and peers constantly kicking the can down the road and suggesting staff could stay in the crumbling, asbestos-filled buildings. They have learned nothing from the calamitous Notre Dame fire.

“It’s time for the politicians to step up on this, otherwise as a union we will take all appropriate steps to make sure that they will.”

Last month, a report by the Commons’ public accounts committee (PAC) said there was a “critical need” to restore the building.

Up to £2 million a week is being spent on repairs and progress had been blighted by “years of procrastination” with a focus on MPs rather than the thousands of staff and visitors who use the building.

“It’s time for the politicians to step up on this, otherwise as a union we will take all appropriate steps to make sure that they will” - Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect

Labour MP Dame Meg Hillier, who chairs the committee, said at the time: “There are already people on decades-long risk watchlists after being exposed to asbestos in the building; a building that’s leaking, dropping masonry and at constant risk of fire.”

A UK parliament spokesperson said: “In July 2022 members of both houses agreed a more integrated approach to future restoration, prioritising safety critical work.

“We are getting on with work across the parliamentary estate to ensure the safety of those who work and visit here, and to support the continued business of parliament.

“This includes planning for the large and complex restoration of the Palace of Westminster to preserve it for future generations.

“One thousand hours of surveying was carried out over the Easter recess to give a better understanding of the building’s condition.