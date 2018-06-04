Theresa May is facing huge pressure over abortion reform in Northern Ireland after MPs agreed to stage an emergency Commons debate on the issue.

Speaker John Bercow gave the go-ahead for the debate to take place on Tuesday after MPs on all sides backed an application by Labour backbencher Stella Creasy.

The discussion will last for up to three hours, and could end with a vote backing calls for voters in Northern Ireland to be given their own referendum on change.

Abortion is illegal in the province because it is exempt from the 1967 Abortion Act that lifted restrictions in the rest of the UK.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is propping up May in power, has a strict anti-abortion stance.

But following Ireland’s landslide referendum vote to end its own curbs, May is facing demands from her own ministers and MPs to allow voters north of the border to hold a similar poll.

Creasy said the Irish referendum had “thrown a spotlight” on the issue in Northern Ireland how it still applies the the 1861 Offences against the Person Act (OPA) that makes it a crime for any woman to cause her own abortion.

As Bercow asked the Commons if he had its leave to grant the debate, scores of MPs on all sides stood to express their symbolic support.