MPs Have February Recess Cancelled To Deal With Brexit

MPs are likely to have their half-term break from parliament cancelled by the government in order to deal with the Brexit process.

Andrea Leadsom, the Commons leader, announced on Thursday the recess that was due to take place 14 February until 25 February will probably not happen.

Speaking to MPs, Leadsom said this was likely to happen due to the “unique” circumstances the country finds itself in.

“I realise that this is short notice for colleagues and House staff, but I do think our constituents would expect that the House is able to continue to make progress at this important time,” she said.

It comes as Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt admitted Brexit might have to be delayed beyond March 29 in order to give parliament “extra time to pass critical legislation”.

Leadsom, who is in charge of getting government business through the Commons, herself last week said the UK might need a “couple of extra weeks”.

Theresa May has announced she intends to return to Brussels to try and re-open negotiations on the controversial Northern Ireland backstop.

But EU leaders have rejected out of hand the suggestion the Withdrawal Agreement signed in December could be changed.

Donald Tusk, the European Council president, said: “The EU position is clear and consistent. The Withdrawal Agreement is not open for renegotiation.”

May is due to report back to parliament on her negotiations with the EU on February 13, with a further series of votes by MPs expected the following day.

Reports have suggested she could face a wave of resignations by pro-Remain ministers if she does not at that point finally rule out a no-deal Brexit.

Greg Clark, the business secretary, who is seen is among the most likely to quit the cabinet, said last night he would do “everything that I can” to prevent no-deal.

“I have always been very clear that to leave in a disorderly way on March 29 would be very bad for everyone in the economy,” he said.