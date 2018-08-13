Road trips, sunsets and obligatory shots of alcoholic drinks: it’s not just your mates who can’t resist Instagramming their holiday snaps.

With parliamentary recess well underway, MPs are enjoying some time off and many of them haven’t been shy when it comes to sharing vacation updates on social media.

However, for every perfectly-proportioned shot of the Lake District (well done, David Gauke), there’s at least one slightly awkward picture. Here are some of our favourites…

Let’s start with Tom Watson up a tree

It’s unclear how high the deputy leader of the Labour party managed to climb, but he did share the results of his efforts, posting a photo of some “fresh” hazelnuts later in the day.