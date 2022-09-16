MPs Set To Return From Recess Early To Take Action On Cost Of Living Crisis

Parliamentary business has been suspended during the period of national mourning. House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images

MPs are set to return from their recess break earlier than planned to make up for time lost to the period of national mourning for the Queen.

The House of Commons is now set to return from the recess period on October 11, instead of the original date of October 17.

MPs will be able to take an oath to King Charles III next Wednesday before normal parliamentary business resumes on the Thursday, when Commons leader Penny Mordaunt will make a business statement.

It is understood that motions will be put forward to have parliament sit next Friday to hear Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor, set out out his mini budget aimed at tackling the energy crisis.

That same day, MPs will also be asked to consider a motion to come back from recess a week earlier in October.

The Commons was also due to suspend business from next Thursday, 22 September, to October 17, to allow the Conservative and Labour Party conferences to take place.

Labour’s annual gathering of the party faithful is in Liverpool from September 25 to 28, while the Tories will host their conference in Birmingham from October 2 to 5.

The proposed changes come after politicians have been criticised for being away from parliament while the cost of living crisis is ongoing.

Liz Truss unveiled a £150 billion package to freeze energy bills in her first major act as prime minister, but with all parliamentary business suspended during the period of national mourning, there has been little scrutiny of her plans.