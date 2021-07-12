MPs Given Vote On Government's Cut To UK Development Aid Spending

MPs will be given a chance on Tuesday to block the government’s plan to cut the UK’s development aid spending from from 0.7% to 0.5% of national income.

The Conservative 2019 general election manifesto promised to keep the 0.7% commitment in place.

But Boris Johnson decided to ditch the pledge after the election, triggering a backlash from Tory MPs as well as charities and opposition parties.

A group of some 50 Tory MPs – including former prime minister Theresa May – has been demanding a parliamentary vote on the decision.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the Commons, announced on Monday that a vote would be held tomorrow.

He said it would be binding on the government and would deliver a “a yes or no answer”.

If the government is defeated then spending will return to 0.7% from January 2022.

Tory rebels attempted to force a vote last month, but were denied the chance as their bid was deemed not to fit with parliamentary procedure by the Commons Speaker.

Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee, has previously said Tory rebels were “trying to make sure that Britain’s foreign footprint, that global Britain, really means something”.