Politicians Who Oppose Monarchy Get 'Onslaught' Of Abuse And Death Threats, Says Labour MP

PA Wire/PA Images Emma Dent Coad, Labour MP for Kensington, has received death threats for criticising the monarchy and has installed CCTV at her home.

Politicians who support abolishing the monarchy have revealed abuse and death threats they received for speaking out on the day of the royal wedding, two MPs have said. Labour’s Emma Dent Coad and the SNP’s Tommy Sheppard are calling for a debate on whether the monarch should remain as the unelected head of state. As Prince Harry and Megan Markle tied the knot on Saturday, the two politicians were at a republican event in London arguing the Windsors should not get taxpayers’ cash and the Queen should be replaced by an elected UK president. But they said their anti-Royal Family views make them a target for “vitriolic” anger and threats. Kensington’s Dent Coad, who has declared herself “the Royal Family’s worst nightmare” at last year’s Labour Party conference, blamed the media for whipping up vitriol against republicans and skewing the debate.

Sun splash: "Harry Chopper Slur" - Labour MP @emmadentcoad mocks Prince Harry's Afghanistan service pic.twitter.com/7BqXaHSDbw — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) September 26, 2017

The MP, who wrote in the Guardian this week, called for republicans to “get off their knees” and fight for change. But she also disclosed to a meeting of the Alliance of European Republican Movements that she had installed CCTV in her home since her views on the monarchy made the front page of The Sun last year. She said: “It opened the gates of hell for me. I was subjected to a media onslaught and received hundreds of deaths threats by social media and numerous emails and letters. “I now have installed CCTV on my home and constituency office and a GPS tracker so I can contact police directly if I am under attack.” She and Sheppard are arguing that the monarchist status quo in the UK reinforces privilege and is undemocratic.

Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images SNP MP Tommy Sheppard supports abolishing the monarchy

Dent Coad said, however, that she perceived a “wind of change” in public opinion. “If British values of democracy, liberty, free speech and respect for differing beliefs mean anything at all we should be free to have a public debate on the future of the monarchy without receiving death threats,” she said. She added: “I’m calling on silent republicans everywhere to get off your knees, be bold and speak out publicly.” Sheppard, meanwhile, said the event had “touched a nerve with some of our royalist friends” but that he had not received abuse on the scale of Dent Coad. However, he added: “I have seen an uncharacteristic outbreak of vitriol over the last 24 hours about the fact I was coming here to speak today.” The Edinburgh East MP said that he wished the royal couple well, but said the republican debate was not about personalities or celebrity.

EMPICS Entertainment Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in the Ascot Landau open carriage during the procession following their marriage at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018