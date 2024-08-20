We Can't Stop Watching This Clip Of Mr Blobby Covering Wonderwall At A UK Festival

The man, the myth, the legend... the Blobby Shutterstock

Between Lana Del Rey at Coachella, SZA shutting it down at Glastonbury and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour finally hitting UK shores, we can safely say that 2024 has been a big year for live music.

Yet all of that pales in comparison to what has quickly become our favourite festival set of the past year.

Over the weekend, the family-friendly Gloworm Festival took place in Nottingham, with acts and entertainment to keep people of all ages happy.

And really, what says entertainment like a Mr Blobby acoustic set?

Thankfully, TikTok user Kate Monroe Groves was there to do God’s work, capturing the divisive children’s character on camera during his heartfelt rendition of Oasis’ Wonderwall.

What we particularly enjoy is that, while Blobby is probably best known for creating chaos wherever he goes, dragging people to the floor and smashing anything he can lay his polkadot hands on, his cover of Wonderwall is actually an altogether more serious affair, bringing out a more solemn side of the bow-tied anarchist.

“The best headliner you could ever want at a festival,” Kate captioned her clip – which has already been viewed more than two million times since the weekend – and we can’t say we disagree with her.

As it turns out, though, this isn’t Mr Blobby’s first time at the Wonderwall rodeo.