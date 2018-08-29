M&S Will No Longer Give You Plastic Cutlery With Your Lunch

Marks and Spencer will stop giving out plastic knives and forks in stores from as early as next week, replacing them with wooden alternatives as part of plans to reduce plastics across its business.

M&S, which first announced the move earlier this year, told HuffPost the cutlery would be phased out over the coming month. They said it currently gives away 75 million pieces of plastic cutlery every year and will now replace those with wooden alternatives at all stores.