Several Killed After Car Drives Into People In German City Of Münster

A vehicle drove into a group of people in the western German city of Muenster on Saturday, killing several of them and probably the driver, police said.

“There are several dead, probably including the suspect,” a police spokeswoman said.

Mass-selling daily Bild reported in its online edition that three people had died in the incident. It showed pictures of where police had cordoned off an area of the city.

A security source added: “The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out.”

German news agency DPA reported the driver of the car killed himself.

Police have said around 30 people are injured.

Eyewitness Daniel Kollenberg tweeted a picture showing a heavy police presence at the scene.