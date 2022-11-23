Multiple People Dead After Shooting At A Virginia Walmart

Seven people, including the shooter, were killed after someone opened fire at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, city officials said.
The shooting took place just after 10 pm local time while the store was still open to the public. One person was found dead outside the front entrance of the Walmart, but most of the victims were found inside the store, police told WAVY-TV.
A police spokesperson earlier said he believed that less than 10 people had been killed.
Five patients from the shooting are being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare, told The Associated Press.
The shooter was reported to be dead later Tuesday evening.
Walmart issued a statement saying they were “shocked” at the incident that took place at one of their stores.
“We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates,” the tweet reads.
City officials announced they will be holding a press conference at 8 a.m. local time to provide updates on the shooting.
The suspect, who reportedly worked at the store, started shooting at other employees inside a break room before eventually shooting himself, according to CNN and ABC News.
Senator Mark Warner wrote he was “sickened” by the reports of the tragedy and would be keeping across developments.
Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas said she was “heartbroken” over the shooting, which occurred in her district.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.