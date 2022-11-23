Multiple People Dead After Shooting At A Virginia Walmart

Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Walmart, on November 22, 2022. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via Associated Press

Seven people, including the shooter, were killed after someone opened fire at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, city officials said.

Chesapeake Police confirm 7 fatalities, including the shooter, from last night's shooting at Walmart on Sam's Circle. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

The shooting took place just after 10 pm local time while the store was still open to the public. One person was found dead outside the front entrance of the Walmart, but most of the victims were found inside the store, police told WAVY-TV.

A police spokesperson earlier said he believed that less than 10 people had been killed.

Five patients from the shooting are being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare, told The Associated Press.

The shooter was reported to be dead later Tuesday evening.

Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased. Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

Walmart issued a statement saying they were “shocked” at the incident that took place at one of their stores.

“We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates,” the tweet reads.

We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 23, 2022

City officials announced they will be holding a press conference at 8 a.m. local time to provide updates on the shooting.

The suspect, who reportedly worked at the store, started shooting at other employees inside a break room before eventually shooting himself, according to CNN and ABC News.

Senator Mark Warner wrote he was “sickened” by the reports of the tragedy and would be keeping across developments.

Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely.



In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 23, 2022

Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas said she was “heartbroken” over the shooting, which occurred in her district.

I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) November 23, 2022