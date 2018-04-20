Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurological condition which affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

It is believed to be an autoimmune disease, where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body. With MS, the outer casing that protects the nerves, (myelin) is mistaken as a foreign body and attacked by the immune system -think of it as a mouse chewing on electrical wiring.

The ‘sclerosis’, which means scarring or hardening of small patches of tissue, interrupts the messages sent from the brain to other parts of the body, while ‘multiple’ refers to the fact the attack can happen in more than one place.

It affects roughly 100,000 people in the UK, and is nearly three times more common in women than men. Most people are diagnosed in their 20s and 30s, however that’s not to say people are diagnosed before or after this age.

The nature of the condition can be unpredictable and vary from person to person, as Jo Cole, who lives with the condition, explains in HuffPost UK’s new blog series ‘How It Feels’: “What if every morning when you woke up you didn’t know how your body would behave? Which bits would work? Which bits you could trust?

“This is how life with multiple sclerosis (MS) can be.”