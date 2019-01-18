Mum Goes To Extreme Lengths To Avoid Potty Training Accidents

Potty training is never easy – so parents often find themselves using unusual and creative ways to make the process a little easier.
Now, one mum has gone to extreme lengths to stop her daughter having accidents as she gets to grips with her new potty – by covering the floor in tissue.
Shona McLoughlin, a photographer from Lancashire, shared a photo of her whole living room covered, with a potty stood in the middle.
“Am I doing it right?” she joked on Facebook. “Sat here waiting for her to pee. I’ve no idea what I’m doing!”
The comical picture went down well with parents, and the post was shared nearly 30,000 times in under a week.
Many parents tagged their friends and partners on the post adding laughing face emojis, while others said they were going to steal the idea.
“This will be me when I brave letting the boys run about without a nappy on,” one mum wrote.
Another commented: “This is ace, my two both peed on the rug way too many times.”
Whatever works, hey?
Fancy sharing your potty training successes and fails? Comment below or drop us an email at ukparents@huffpost.com.