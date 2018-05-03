Georgïa Shortall, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, took a photo of herself side on and then swiftly realised that the picture looked like she had a grown some form of, ahem, external organ...

A seemingly innocent mirror selfie taken by one woman in her living room didn’t turn out quite as expected thanks to her toddler’s photobomb.

But it’s not what you think. In fact, her son is standing in the background and his leg just happened to show up in a rather unfortunate place.

Shortall found the whole thing hilarious so she obviously had to share it on Facebook. She captioned the snap: “When your son’s leg.. changes a picture.”

Her photo has received more than 100 likes and it gave plenty of people a giggle. Shannon Williams said the photo had brought her to tears from laughing, while Jenna Rafiki Jones commented: “I literally pissed myself laughing at this. Something mums will know all too well about.”

Oh the joys of kids.