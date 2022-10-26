Cavan Images via Getty Images

A mum has taken to Tiktok to warn other parents to clean their baby’s sippy cups if they have a 360-degree lid – and the video alone should come with a health warning.

Tiktok user @Danit___ had pulled the top off her daughter’s training cup and found the underneath was absolutely riddled with mould.

Advertisement

“Gross,” she wrote in the caption alongside a video of the mouldy lid. “This probably explains her constant stubborn cough.”

The mum explained that her daughter has two of these cups which she uses at school. But on this occasion, her daughter came out with the cup so she washed it at home.

It was then that she discovered what was lurking underneath the top valve.

In the comments section, she said: “I’m NOT mad. I think it was an honest oversight. Not everybody knows these type of cups can be broken apart like this.

Advertisement

“This is not an ‘I’m mad about it post’ just an awareness spread for others that use them and don’t know either.”

According to Munchkin, one of the most well-known providers of 360-degree cups like this, you can clean the cups properly by pulling the rubber valve (the top part of the cup) away from the rest of the cup lid to clean underneath it.

Plenty of parents had no idea that these cups could even come apart like this.

One user, Whitney, replied to the post: “I’m glad you posted this. I have these my daughter hasn’t started using them yet but I didn’t know they came apart like this! Thank you!”

Another parent said: “To be fair, if it weren’t for TikTok, I would’ve never known those tops separated, it’s definitely possible the staff doesn’t either.”

Advertisement

There were hundreds more comments like this from parents and even teachers thanking the mum for sharing the tip.

Preschool teacher Hayley added: “I’m a preschool teacher and never knew this!! Thank you for this!!”