29 Relatable Tweets Summing Up The Absolute Carnage Of Teething Babies

So, your baby is teething? Buckle up folks, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.
Whether you’re just getting started at three months or you’re a seasoned veteran dealing with molars *those teeth we do not name*, teething is one of the great parental struggles – and these tweets are a reminder you’re never alone.
Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HPUKParents on Twitter for more!
Much of the first few years is spent guessing whether they’re teething or something else.
Advertisement
But in the end, we always come back to teething.
Once the realisation sinks in, you will really miss those newborn days.
No household item is safe.
Advertisement
Teething rings are nice. You are better.
They will draw blood.
For breastfeeding mamas, new teeth + sensitive nips = RIP.
Advertisement
You will reach new levels of tiredness...
And somehow power through it?!
Sometimes the tiredness will result in you trying any remedy. Even an egg sock.
Advertisement
Ditto, trying to get them to eat.
Somehow, despite all this, they still run rings around you.
Teething poos are *explosive* and terrifying.
Add bath-time into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.
Advertisement
Despite all of this, the teeth take f.o.r.e.v.e.r to come through.
You thought the front teeth were bad, wait ’til you see the molars.
Advertisement