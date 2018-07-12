Murder Probe Launched After Grandmother, 86, Stabbed To Death In Birmingham

Police have launched a murder investigation after an 86-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a house in Birmingham.

Officers were called to Aubrey Road in Small Heath at 11.05am on Thursday following reports of several people being stabbed.

An 86-year-old woman was confirmed dead at the scene and an 18-year-old man was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds while another man suffered minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Harry Harrison, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “A woman has tragically died and we are working hard to establish the circumstances around what has happened.

“Two others have been injured and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information which can assist our enquiries.”

Two air ambulances were called to Small Heath park near the murder scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a stabbing in Aubrey Road in the Small Heath area of Birmingham at 11.00am this morning.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and two helicopters attended.”

Locals said the terraced property was occupied by a family of Pakistani background.

Khalid Hussain, who lives nearby, said an eyewitness told him the 86-year-old victim was attacked while trying to shield her grandson.

He said: “I was told by a near neighbour that he saw a man come to the front door with a knife and that he tried to get to the teenager. His grandmother heard the commotion and stepped in to protect him and she was stabbed herself.

“It’s really sad that an elderly lady has died but we have had quite a few knifing incidents in the streets around here in recent weeks.”

In May, police were called to a road rage incident on Coventry Road at its junction with Aubrey Road after a man was stabbed.

The victim, in his 20s, suffered “life changing” injuries and police are still searching for his attacker.

Detectives have today cordoned off parts of Aubrey Road while they carry out house-to-house enquiries and specialist forensics teams comb the area.

Anyone with information should call the homicide team on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.