Pawel Adamowicz: Murdered Polish Mayor's Funeral Draws Crowd Of 45,000 In Gdansk

A funeral for murdered Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz drew tens of thousands of people on Saturday, six days after he was stabbed to death.

Adamowicz, one of Poland’s longest-serving mayors, was attacked on stage during one of Poland’s biggest annual charity events and died the following day.

Banners with black and white pictures of the popular mayor were draped over buildings as Polish politicians including former president Lech Walesa, who helped to overturn communism in Eastern Europe, joined a mass at St Mary’s Basilica.

Broadcaster TVN24 said 3,500 mourners gathered inside the 500-year-old Gothic cathedral on Saturday, while others watched Gdansk archbishop Leszek Slawoj Glodz give family members rosaries and gifts sent by Pope Francis on huge screens.