The Polish mayor who was attacked while on stage at a charity event on Sunday night has died.

Pawel Adamowicz, who had served as mayor of the city since 1998, was stabbed in the heart and abdomen by an ex-convict who rushed onto the stage with a knife.

The man shouted out at the crowd gathered at the annual fundraiser that the attack was an act of revenge against a political party Adamowicz had belonged to.

The politician collapsed in front of the audience and was treated on the state by emergency doctors, before being transported to the Medical University of Gdansk, where he underwent five hours of surgery.

According to the Polish Press Agency, doctors were hoping to keep him alive long enough for his wife to travel from London to see him, but he passed away on Monday before she arrived.