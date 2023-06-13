The Next Big Hair Colour Trend Is... Inspired By A Vegetable

David M. Benett via Getty Images Hailey Bieber

Blonde is a notoriously difficult shade to conquer. Too ashy and you can wash out your complexion, making you look dull and grey. Not ashy enough and it’s too yellow. Go in the pool and it goes green. You can’t win!

On top of this, it’s hard to find a blonde that doesn’t come with extreme upkeep, with fourth weekly root touch-ups and trims to keep breakage at bay being the norm.

But there’s a new shade of blonde on the colour block and everyone from Hailey Bieber to Lily-Rose Depp loves it: mushroom blonde.

The dark blonde hue has been so popular that it caused a 308% spike in searches on Pinterest, with beauty lovers obsessing over the subtle, yet super chic style.

On the surface, mushrooms might not sound the most glamorous of shades, but the beige-y, creamy pale brown colour makes for shiny, healthy looking hair that doesn’t even look as if it’s been dyed.

It’s cool-toned and moody – the complete opposite of the shades of golden blonde we usually see in summer – and pulls on the y2k and ’90s revival loved by Gen-Z at the moment, bringing to mind supermodels like Carla Bruni and Cindy Crawford.

For those with naturally dark blonde or light brown hair, it’s an easy style that doesn’t need regular maintenance, and can be easily freshened up with some highlights or lowlights if you get bored.

Some are even adding money pieces of blonde at the front to break up the all-over colour, which gives more of a summery vibe.

How to get the look

“It’s right in between light brown and dark blonde, like an ashier version of brond,” Stephanie Brown, master colourist at New York City’s IGK Salon Soho told Glamour UK.

Ask your stylist for a cool ‘bronde’, with a variation of both light brown and dark blonde pieces, mixed throughout.

And remember to stress that you want it ashy or else you’ll come out with a standard dark blonde ’do.