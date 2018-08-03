Having ME Is Like Being Permanently Encased In A Suit Of Armour

I have been asked many times what it is like to have myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and I have, for a long time, struggled to fully get across the impact this illness has on my life. To say that I am sick, tired and sore is just too vague. Plus, the condition fluctuates and everyone’s experience of ME is different. But, for me, this is how I would describe what it’s like.

Imagine that you are permanently encased head to toe in a suit of armour. The suit is rusted, stiff, unwieldy and incredibly heavy. Simple tasks like getting out of bed require an enormous effort, even lifting your arms to wash your hair is often too much. Walking around is extremely strenuous causing you to rapidly deplete your glycogen reserves. Within moments you have “hit the wall”. Your muscles shake and cramp, you feel sick and dizzy. If you don’t stop, you will almost certainly collapse. Cruelly, you may feel a sense of accomplishment in your efforts only to look behind you to see you have moved from your chair to the door. Anger and resentment build as you recall how you once took moving with ease for granted. But such intense emotions will rob you of what little precious energy you have left, so you catch yourself, and breathe.

On the inside of the suit of armour are thousands of spikes that press and tear into you whenever you move. Everything you do has to be measured and is carried out with trepidation. The spikes are not clean either so you are constantly fighting infection. Your bones, muscles, and joints ache, your temperature fluctuates wildly. The helmet, instead of protecting you, massively intensifies light and sound. Everyday noises such as the stacking of crockery or a door closing are excruciating and frightening. Light disorientates and burns. You retreat into darkness and silence, where you are isolated, scared and lonely. The outside world is now a painful place to be. In time your home will become a prison; a mausoleum, occupied by a living corpse.