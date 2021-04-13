Myleene Klass Calls Police After Allegedly Being Spat At By Uber Driver

Myleene Klass called the police after becoming involved in an altercation with an Uber driver last week, it has been reported. According to The Sun, Myleene was on her way to present her Smooth Radio afternoon show on Friday, when she and her driver disagreed about where would be best to drop her off outside the Global headquarters in Leicester Square, London. The driver allegedly spat at Myleene during their dispute, after which she left the vehicle and contacted the authorities.

MEGA via Getty Images Myleene Klass pictured arriving at Global Radio Studios on Friday afternoon

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an allegation of assault. “The complainant, a 43-year-old woman, was allegedly spat at as she left a private hire vehicle.” They added that no arrests have been made, and that “enquiries continue” at present. Myleene is yet to address the incident publicly, and a rep for the star declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK. The Sun reported that Myleene was able to complete her two-hour show as usual after the alleged incident. She later thanked photographers outside the studio for checking on her afterwards, presenting them with a tray of coffees.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Myleene Klass on Monday outside Global Radio studios