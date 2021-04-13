Myleene Klass Calls Police After Allegedly Being Spat At By Uber Driver

Myleene Klass called the police after becoming involved in an altercation with an Uber driver last week, it has been reported.
According to The Sun, Myleene was on her way to present her Smooth Radio afternoon show on Friday, when she and her driver disagreed about where would be best to drop her off outside the Global headquarters in Leicester Square, London.
The driver allegedly spat at Myleene during their dispute, after which she left the vehicle and contacted the authorities.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an allegation of assault.
“The complainant, a 43-year-old woman, was allegedly spat at as she left a private hire vehicle.”
They added that no arrests have been made, and that “enquiries continue” at present.
Myleene is yet to address the incident publicly, and a rep for the star declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
The Sun reported that Myleene was able to complete her two-hour show as usual after the alleged incident.
She later thanked photographers outside the studio for checking on her afterwards, presenting them with a tray of coffees.
Myleene first found fame 20 years ago, when she appeared on the reality show Popstars, which led to her landing a place in the chart-topping pop group Hear’Say.
After a stint in the I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, she became known for her work as a classical musician and TV presenter on shows like Popstar To Operastar and Loose Women.
Earlier this year, she appeared on the most recent series of Dancing On Ice, but became the first celebrity to be eliminated.