Mystery As British Passenger Dies Falling From Plane At Turkish Airport

A 30-year-old British man has been killed after falling from a stationary plane onto the tarmac at a Turkish airport on Tuesday morning.

Identified only as Andrew Paul W, the man had reportedly been ordered off the aircraft at around 3am after an argument with the cabin crew, when he fell 15ft onto concrete.

Hurriyet newspaper writes the man, who had spent three days at Dalaman airport waiting for a flight home after losing his ticket, never regained consciousness after being taken to hospital with broken ribs.