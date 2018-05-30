Mystery As British Passenger Dies Falling From Plane At Turkish Airport

A 30-year-old British man has been killed after falling from a stationary plane onto the tarmac at a Turkish airport on Tuesday morning.
Identified only as Andrew Paul W, the man had reportedly been ordered off the aircraft at around 3am after an argument with the cabin crew, when he fell 15ft onto concrete.
Hurriyet newspaper writes the man, who had spent three days at Dalaman airport waiting for a flight home after losing his ticket, never regained consciousness after being taken to hospital with broken ribs.
It is unclear how he came to fall from the exit and police in Turkey are investigating the incident, though some local media reports his death was a suicide.
A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Turkey and we are in touch with the local authorities.”