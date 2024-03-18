NAACP Image Awards 2024: Here Are All The Winners

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A-listers hit the red carpet for the 55th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night.

This year’s show, hosted by Queen Latifah, took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The show aired live on CBS and BET and followed a two-hour red carpet event that streamed live on the app Spill.

The Image Awards recognised winners in several categories in non-televised virtual events leading up to Saturday’s two-hour special, from March 11 to 14.

Usher ― who has already had a particularly buzzworthy year, having performed the Super Bowl halftime show last month ― won the award for outstanding male artist on Monday.

The ‘U Don’t Have to Call’ singer received a lot of recognition during Saturday night’s ceremony.

As the recipient of the show’s President’s Award, Usher delivered a touching speech onstage accepting the honour Saturday night.

He was also named the 2024 Entertainer of the Year, a designation voted on by the general public. The other nominees in the category were: Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey and Keke Palmer.

This moment is for the voice that stood on the mountain top and sang the blues of women and Blackness unapologetically.



This moment is for the voice that stood on the mountain top and sang the blues of women and Blackness unapologetically.

Congratulations to our Outstanding Supporting Actress, @tarajiphenson #NAACPImageAwards #BET

Other recipients of the Image Awards’ special honors include poet Amanda Gorman, who was selected to receive the Chairman’s Award, and singer Frankie Beverly, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The R&B group New Edition was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame during the ceremony.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise cameo in a pre-recorded skit in the beginning of the show, urging attendees and viewers at home to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

The Color Purple, a musical adaptation based on the classic Alice Walker novel of the same name, won the award for Outstanding Motion Picture.

Barrino, who starred as Celie in the film, won the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture award. Colman Domingo took home the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Rustin.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below:

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture

WINNER: “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

“Origin” (Neon)

“Rustin” (Netflix)

“They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Colman Domingo, “Rustin” (Netflix)

Denzel Washington, “The Equalizer 3” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jamie Foxx, “The Burial” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

John Boyega, “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “Origin” (Neon)

Halle Bailey, “The Little Mermaid” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)

Yara Shahidi, “Sitting in Bars with Cake” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Colman Domingo, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Corey Hawkins, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Glynn Turman, “Rustin” (Netflix)

Jamie Foxx, “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Taraji P. Henson, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Erika Alexander, “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Halle Bailey, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)





Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

WINNER: “Brother” (Vertical Entertainment)

“Back on the Strip” (GVN Releasing LLC)

“Story Ave” (Kino Lorber)

“Sweetwater” (Briarcliff Entertainment / Universal)

“The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” (RLJE Films)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

WINNER: “Brother” (Vertical Entertainment)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

“Mami Wata” (Dekanalog)

“Rye Lane” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Aaron Pierre, “Brother” (Vertical Entertainment)

Laya DeLeon Hayes, “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” (RLJE Films)

Mila Davis-Kent, “Creed III” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

WINNER: “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

“Rustin” (Netflix)

“The Blackening” (Lionsgate and MRC)

“They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

WINNER: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Elemental” (Pixar Animation Studios)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (Paramount Pictures)

“Trolls Band Together” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Wish” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Issa Rae, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Ariana DeBose, “Wish” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Brian Tyree Henry, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Daniel Kaluuya, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Shameik Moore, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

WINNER: “The After” (Netflix)

“Flower” (Life in Motion / Funbomb)

“Gaps” (Tribeca Studios)

“Lucille” (Triome Productions LLC)

“Rocky Road on Channel Three” (Indeed)





Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

WINNER: “Lil’ Ruby” (IMDb, Platige Image)

“Blueberry” (Ace Animation Studios)

“Bridges” (OHR Media)

“Burning Rubber” (Reel Black Studios)

“Ego’ Curse” (Exhibit Treal Studios)





Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

WINNER: Blitz Bazawule, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

A.V. Rockwell, “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)

Choice Skinner, “A New Life” (Buffalo 8)

Dewayne Perkins, “The Blackening” (Lionsgate and MRC)

Juel Taylor, “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Mila Davis–Kent, “Creed III” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Aven Courtnery, “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)

Aaron Kingsley Adetola, “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)

Calah Lane, “Wonka” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lennox Simms, “Origin” (Neon)

Aaron Kingsley Adetola, “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Motion Picture

WINNER: Eric K. Yue, “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)

C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple Original Films)

Guy Godfree, “Brother” (Vertical Entertainment)

Ken Seng, “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Paul Yee, “Joy Ride” (Lionsgate)

Television + Streaming Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series

WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

“The Neighborhood” (CBS)

“UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Mike Epps, “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Delroy Lindo, “UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)

Dulé Hill, “The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Tone Bell, “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kerry Washington, “UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)

Meagan Good, “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

Michelle Buteau, “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Tichina Arnold, “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: William Stanford Davis, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Roy Wood Jr., “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Tyler Lepley, “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)





Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX)

Ego Nwodim, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Shoniqua Shandai, “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Drama Series

WINNER: “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

“Bel-Air” (Peacock)

“Black Cake” (Hulu)

“Found” (NBC)

“Snowfall” (FX)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Damson Idris, “Snowfall” (FX)

Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)

Idris Elba, “Hijack” (Apple TV+)

Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Jesse L. Martin, “The Irrational” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: India Ria Amarteifio, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” (FOX)

Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Zoe Saldaña, “Special Ops: Lioness” (Paramount+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Adrian Holmes, “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Amin Joseph, “Snowfall” (FX)

Giancarlo Esposito, “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)

LaRoyce Hawkins, “Chicago PD” (NBC)

Wendell Pierce, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Gail Bean, “Snowfall” (FX)

Adjoa Andoh, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Arsema Thomas, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Golda Rosheuvel, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Black Girl Missing” (Lifetime)

“First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story” (BET+)

“Heist 88” (Showtime)

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (Paramount+)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Keith Powers, “The Perfect Find” (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry, “Class of 09” (FX)

Courtney B. Vance, “Heist 88” (Showtime)

Lance Reddick, “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” (Showtime)

Samuel L. Jackson, “Secret Invasion” (Disney+)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Chlöe Bailey, “Praise This” (Peacock)

Ali Wong, “Beef” (Netflix)

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

Gabrielle Union, “The Perfect Find” (Netflix)

Meagan Good, “Buying Back My Daughter” (Lifetime)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Don Cheadle, “Secret Invasion” (Disney+)

Carl Anthony Payne II, “Binged to Death” (MTV)

Damon Wayans, “Cinnamon” (Tubi)

Damson Idris, “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

Jharrel Jerome, “Full Circle” (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Phylicia Rashad, “Heaven Down Here” (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

CCH Pounder, “Full Circle” (HBO | Max)

Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, “American Horror Story: Delicate” (FX)

Tisha Campbell, “Every Breath She Takes” (Lifetime)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

WINNER: “20/20 - Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water - A Conversation with Robin Roberts” (ABC)

“The 1619 Project” (Hulu)

“theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” (theGrio Cable Network)

“The Reidout” (MSNBC)

“Into America” (MSNBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated)

“Hart to Heart” (Peacock)

“Sherri” (Syndicated)

“Tamron Hall” (ABC News / Disney Media Distribution)

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

WINNER: “Wild ’N Out” (VH1)

“America’s Got Talent” (NBC)

“Barbecue Showdown” (Netflix)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

“Critter Fixers: Country Vets” (Nat Geo Wild)





Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

WINNER: “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO Max)

“A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop” (CBS)

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” (Netflix)

“My Name is Mo’Nique” (Netflix)

“Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer” (Netflix)

Outstanding Children’s Program

WINNER: “Gracie’s Corner” (YouTube TV)

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix)

“Alma’s Way” (PBS Kids)

“Craig of the Creek” (Cartoon Network)

“My Dad The Bounty Hunter” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

WINNER: Leah Sava Jeffries, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Disney+)

Alaya High, “That Girl Lay Lay” (Nickelodeon)

Elisha “EJ” Williams, “The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Jalyn Hall, “The Crossover” (Disney+)

Keivonn Woodard, “The Last of Us” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

WINNER: Sherri Shepherd, “Sherri” (Syndicated)

Bomani Jones, “Game Theory with Bomani Jones” (HBO Max)

Joy Reid, “The Reidout” (NBC)

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” (ABC News / Disney Media Distribution)

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, “The View” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

WINNER: DC Young Fly, “Celebrity Squares” (VH1)

Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, “Kings of BBQ” (A&E)

Nick Cannon, “The Masked Singer” (Fox)

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performance Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Ayo Edebiri, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Garcelle Beauvais, “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

Roy Wood Jr., “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Animated Series

WINNER: “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney Channel)

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Gracie’s Corner” (YouTube TV)

“Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends” (Disney Junior)

“Young Love” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

WINNER: Kyla Pratt, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney Channel)

Cree Summer, “Rugrats” (Paramount+)

Issa Rae, “Young Love” (HBO Max)

Keke Palmer, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney Channel)

Scott Mescudi, “Young Love” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

WINNER: Leslie Jones, “After the Cut-The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Jessica Mikayla, Disney “Launchpad” Season 2 (Disney+)

Kevin Hart, “Die Hart 2: Die Harter” (Roku)

Nathalie Emmanuel, “Die Hart 2: Die Harter” (Roku)

Seth Carr, Disney “Launchpad” Season 2 (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama

WINNER: “Doggyland” (YouTube)

“After the Cut” (Comedy Central)

“Die Hart 2: Die Harter” (Roku)

“Launchpad” Season Two (Disney+)

“I Am Groot” (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

WINNER: “I Was A Soul Train Dancer” (BET)

“Did You Know?” (theGrio Cable Network)

“Mama Mann’s Kitchen” (YouTube TV)

“Ritual” (PBS)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

WINNER: Michelle Buteau, “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Adjani Salmon, “Dreaming Whilst Black” (Showtime)

Kale Futterman, “Ginny & Georgia” (Netflix)

Thara Popoola, “Sex Education” (Netflix)

Troy Hunter, “Sex Education” (Netflix)

Recording Categories

Outstanding New Artist

WINNER: Victoria Monét (RCA Records / Lovett Music)

FLO (Uptown Records / Republic Records)

Jordan Ward (Artium / Interscope Records)

Leon Thomas (EZMNY Records / Motown Records)

October London (Death Row Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

WINNER: Usher (Mega / Gamma)

Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

Chris Brown (RCA Records / Chris Brown Entertainment)

Davido (RCA Records / Sony Music UK)

Jon Batiste (Verve Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

WINNER: H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Ari Lennox (Dreamville / Interscope Records)

Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records / Bad Boy / Wondaland)

Tems (RCA Records / Since ’93)

Victoria Monét (RCA Records / Lovett Music)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

WINNER: “Father’s Day” Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Records)

“All Yours” Kierra Sheard (RCA Inspiration / Karew Entertainment)

“Impossible” Pastor Mike, Jr. (Rock City / Black Smoke)

“My Truth” Jonathan McReynolds (MNRK Music Group)

“The Maverick Way Complete” Maverick City Music (Insignia & TRIBL Records)

Outstanding International Song

WINNER: “Me & U” Tems (RCA Records / Since ’93)

“Amapiano” Asake feat. Olamide (YBNL Nation / EMPIRE)

“City Boys” Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

“People” Libianca feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay (RCA Records / Sony Music UK / 5K Records)

“Unavailable” Davido (RCA Records / Sony Music UK)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Boyfriend” Usher (Mega / Gamma)

“Cobra” Megan Thee Stallion (Hot Girl Productions)

“How We Roll” Ciara (Beauty Marks Entertainment)

“On My Mama” Victoria Monét (RCA Records / Lovett Music)

“Sensational” Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay (RCA Records / Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Album

WINNER: “Jaguar II” Victoria Monét (RCA Records / Lovett Music)

“Clear 2: Soft Life” Summer Walker (LVRN / Interscope Records)

“For All The Dogs” Drake (OVO / Republic Records)

“I Told Them…” Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

“The Age of Pleasure” Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records / Bad Boy / Wondaland)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

WINNER: “The Color Purple Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” Various Producers (WaterTower Music / Gamma)

“Creed III: The Soundtrack” Michael B. Jordan, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, Frank Brim (Dreamville / Interscope Records)

“Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Original Series Soundtrack)” Swizz Beatz & Avery Chambliss (Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment)

“Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture/Deluxe Edition)” Metro Boomin (Republic Records)

“The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” Alan Menken, Mike Higham and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Walt Disney Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

WINNER: “All Yours” Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown (RCA Inspiration / Karew Entertainment)

“All Things” Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Records)

“In The Room” Maverick City Music (TRIBL Records)

“It’s Working” Todd Dulaney (DulaneyLand / MNRK)

“Joy (Unspeakable)” Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

WINNER: “Brand New Life” Brandee Younger (Impulse! Records)

“Melusine” Cécile McLorin Salvant (Nonesuch Records)

“Who Are You When No One is Watching?” Braxton Cook (Nettwerk Music Group)

“Phoenix” Lakecia Benjamin (Whirlwind Recordings)

“Truth Be Told” Angie Wells (Cafe Pacific Records)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Back To Your Place” October London

“Good Good” Usher feat. 21 Savage x Summer Walker

“ICU Remix” Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake

“On My Mama” Victoria Monét

“Lipstick Lover” Janelle Monáe

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

WINNER: “Cobra” Megan Thee Stallion (Atlantic / Warner Bros / Mattel and 10K Projects / Capitol Records)

“All My Life” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole (Alamo Records)

“Blue Eyes” Vic Mensa (Roc Nation Records, LLC)

“Palisades, CA” Larry June & The Alchemist (The Freeminded Records / ALC / EMPIRE)

“Sittin’ On Top of the World” Burna Boy & 21 Savage (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

WINNER: Ciara feat. Chris Brown “How We Roll” (Beauty Marks Entertainment)

Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake “ICU Remix” (Def Jam Recordings)

Dreamville, Bas & Black Sherif feat. Kel-P “Creed III: Soundtrack” (Dreamville / Interscope Records)

Karen Clark Sheard, Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard “God Is Good” (Timeless Music Group / Roc Nation Records, LLC)

Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams “Joy (Unspeakable)” (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

WINNER: Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay “Sensational” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Burna Boy & 21 Savage “Sittin’ On Top of the World” (Atlantic Records)

Lil Durk & J. Cole “All My Life” (Alamo Records)

Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker “Good Good” (RCA Records / Chris Brown Entertainment)

Victoria Monét feat. Lucky Day “Smoke” (RCA Records / Lovett Music)

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

WINNER: “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” Jongnic Bontemps (Paramount+)

“American Fiction” Laura Karpman (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

“Rustin” Branford Marsalis (Netflix)

“The Color Purple” Kris Bowers (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Other Black Girl” EmmoLei Sankofa (Hulu)

Documentary Categories

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

WINNER: “Invisible Beauty” (Magnolia Pictures)

“American Symphony” (Netflix)

“Fast Dreams” (99 Ways Entertainment)

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” (Magnolia Pictures)

“Stamped from the Beginning” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

WINNER: “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” (Netflix)

“American Experience” (PBS)

“Dear Mama” (FX)

“Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” (Netflix)

“Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop” (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Documentary

WINNER: “Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games” (ESPN)

“Alive in Bronze: Huey P. Newton” (MTV Documentary Films)

“Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney” (MTV Documentary Films)

“Freshwater” (Hip Hop Caucus Think 100% FILMS)

“Ifine: Beauty” (Dirt-Stained Roses)

Writing Categories

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Norman Vance, Jr. “Saturdays” (Disney Channel)

Ava Coleman “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Brittani Nichols “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Donald Glover, Janine Nabers “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

Michelle Buteau “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

WINNER: Carla Banks-Waddles “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Lee Sung Jin “Beef” (Netflix)

Marissa Jo Cerar “Black Cake” (Hulu)

Nkechi Okoro Carroll “Found” (NBC)

Shonda Rhimes “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson-Cochran “Heist 88” (Showtime)

Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor “Shooting Stars” (Peacock)

Marlon Wayans “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me” (HBO Max)

Sam Jay “Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me” (HBO Max)

Tina Gordon, Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana, Jana Savage, Camilla Blackett “Praise This” (Peacock)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Cord Jefferson “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

A.V. Rockwell “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)

Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Maggie Betts, Doug Wright “The Burial” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Marcus Gardley “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Directing Categories

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Neema Barnette “Grand Crew” (NBC)

Amy Aniobi “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Donald Glover “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

Numa Perrier “UnPrisoned” (Hulu / Onyx)

Robbie Countryman “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

WINNER: Dawn Wilkinson, “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Alonso Alvarez–Barreda, “Snowfall” (FX)

Amin Joseph, “Snowfall” (FX)

Carl Seaton, “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)

Geary McLeod, “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

WINNER: Chris Robinson “Shooting Stars” (Peacock)

Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr., “Cinnamon” (Tubi)

Keke Palmer, “Big Boss” (YouTube TV)

Numa Perrier, “The Perfect Find” (Netflix)

Vivica A. Fox, “First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story” (BET+)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Ava DuVernay, “Origin” (NEON)

Antoine Fuqua, “The Equalizer 3” (Sony Pictures)

George C. Wolfe, “Rustin” (Netflix)

Juel Taylor, “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan, “Creed III” (Amazon / MGM Studios)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

WINNER: Allen Hughes, “Dear Mama” (FX)

Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng, “Invisible Beauty” (Magnolia Pictures)

Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner, “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” (CNN)

Lisa Cortés, “Little Richard: I Am Everything” (Magnolia Pictures)

Roger Ross Williams, “Stamped from the Beginning” (Netflix)

Literary Categories

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

WINNER: “Family Lore” Elizabeth Acevedo (Ecco)

“Everything Is Not Enough” Lola Akinmade Åkerström (William Morrow)

“The House of Eve” Sadeqa Johnson (Simon & Schuster)

“Let Us Descend” Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

“The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” James McBride (Riverhead Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

WINNER: “The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families” Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer (Chronicle Books)

“Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America” Michael Harriot (Dey Street Books)

“BLK ART: The Audacious Legacy of Black Artists and Models in Western Art” Zaria Ware (Harper)

“Iconic Home: Interiors, Advice, and Stories from 50 Amazing Black Designers” Black Interior Designers and June Reese (Abrams Books)

“The Art of Ruth E. Carter” Ruth E. Carter Foreword by Danai Gurira (Chronicle Books)

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

WINNER: “Rootless” Krystle Zara Appiah (Ballantine Books)

“And Then He Sang a Lullaby” Ani Kayode Somtochukwu (Roxane Gay Books)

“Coleman Hill: A Novel” Kim Coleman Foote (SJP Lit)

“The Black Joy Project” Kleaver Cruz (Mariner Books)

“The God of Good Looks” Breanne McIvor (William Morrow)

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

WINNER: “Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” Dr. Tanisha C. Ford (Amistad)

“Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts” Maya Moore Irons, Jonathan Irons, Forward by Bryan Stevenson (Andscape Books)

“Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds” Rich Paul, Forward by LeBron James (Roc Lit 101)

“Nothing Is Missing: A Memoir of Living Boldly” Nicole Walters (Simon Element)

“Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes” Stephen A. Smith (Gallery Books/13A)

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

WINNER: “Historically Black Phrases: From “I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends” to “Who All Gon” Be There?” Jarett Hill, Tre’vell Anderson (Ten Speed Press)

“Badass Vegan: Fuel Your Body, Ph*ck the System, and Live Your Life Right” John Lewis (Avery)

“Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life’s Big and Small Moments” Jocelyn Delk Adams, Olga Massov (Clarkson Potter)

“Flower Love: Lush Floral Arrangements for the Heart and Home” Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht (Clarkson Potter)

“Livable Luxe” Brigette Romanek (Chronicle Books)

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

WIINNER: “Suddenly we” Evie Shockley (Wesleyan University Press)

“Above Ground” Clint Smith (Little, Brown and Company)

“So to Speak” Terrance Hayes (Penguin Books)

“The Ferguson Report: An Erasure” Nicole Sealey (Alfred A. Knopf)

“Why Fathers Cry at Night” Kwame Alexander (Little, Brown and Company)

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

WINNER: “Crowned: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” Kahran Bethencourt (St. Martin’s Press)

“How Do You Spell Unfair?: MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee” Carole Boston Weathorford, Frank Morrison (Candlewick Press)

“I Absolutely, Positively Love My Spots” Lid’ya C. Rivera, Nina Mata (HarperCollins)

“Is This Love?” Cedella Marley, Alea Marley (Chronicle Books)

“Like Lava In My Veins” Derrick Barnes, Shawn Martinbrough (Penguin Young Readers)

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

WINNER: “Everyone’s Thinking It” Aleema Omotoni (Balzer + Bray)

“Adia Kelbara and the Circle of Shamans” Isi Hendrix (Balzer + Bray)

“Eb & Flow” Kelly J. Baptist (Crown Books for Young Readers)

“Fatima Tate Takes the Cake” Khadijah VanBrakle (Holiday House)

“Friday I’m in Love” Camryn Garrett (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

Outstanding Graphic Novel

WINNER: “The Talk” Darrin Bell (Henry Holt & Company)

“Curlfriends: New in Town” Sharee Miller (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

“Ms Davis: A Graphic Biography” Sybille Titeux de la Croix, Amazing Améziane (Fantagraphics)

“Queenie: Godmother of Harlem” Aurelie Levy, Elizabeth Colomba (Abrams ComicArts)

“Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America” Dr. Ibram X Kendi, Joel Christian Gill (Ten Speed Graphic)

Podcast Categories

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

WINNER: “Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams” (Uppity Productions)

“#SundayCivics” (LJW Community Strategies)

“Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant” (PBS Nature)

“Into America with Trymaine Lee” (MSNBC)

“The Assignment with Audie Cornish” (CNN Audio)

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

WINNER: “Black Money Tree” (Texas Black Expo Inc)

“Chile, Please” (HONEY CHILE Entertainment)

“Is This Going To Cause An Argument” (Seven14Seven Media)

“The Laverne Cox Show” (Shondaland Audio + iHeartMedia)

“The Light” (Audible)

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

WINNER: “The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean” (The Black Effect Podcast Network)

“Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay” (The Ringer)

“Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast” (iHeart Media)

“More Than That with Gia Peppers” (Dentsu)

“The Bakari Sellers Podcast” (The Ringer)

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

WINNER: “Here’s The Thing” (Family Affair Media and Entertainment)

“All the Smoke” (Paramount)

“Baby, This is Keke Palmer” (Wondery)

“Being Black: The 80s” (TheGrio)

“Nightcap with Unc and Ocho” (The Volume)

Outstanding Scripted Series Podcast

WINNER: “Yes We Cannabis” (Audible)

“Crimson Hearts Collide” (Hallmark Media and AYR Media)

“Small Victories” (WGC Productions)

“TwentyOne 21: A Black AF Scripted Audio Comedy” (TwentyOne 21 Podcast)

“Whose Amazing Life?” (Wondery)

Outstanding Podcast - Limited Series/Short Form

WINNER: “Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast” (Proximity Media and Marvel Entertainment)

“I Am Story” (AFSCME)

“Official Ignorance: The Death in Custody Podcast” (Hip Hop Caucus)

“Reclaimed: the Forgotten League” (ABC Audio)

“The Greatest Day: The Epic Story Behind Hip-Hop’s Most Iconic Photograph” (Audible)

Costume Design, Make-up & Hairstyling Categories

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)

WINNER: Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Charlese Antoinette Jones, “Air” (Amazon / MGM Studios)

Dierdra Elizabeth Govan, “I’m A Virgo” (Amazon / MGM Studios)

Toni-Leslie James, Josh Quinn, “Rustin” (Netflix)

Marci Rodgers, Richard Gross, Paul A. Simmons Jr., “Shooting Stars” (Peacock)

Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film)

WINNER: Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, Milene Melendez, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Cole Patterson, Fabiola Mercado, “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Miho Suzuki, “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Quintessence Patterson, “Rustin” (Netflix)

Denise Pugh-Ruiz, “UnPrisoned” (Hulu / Onyx)

Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)

WINNER: Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos, “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shavonne Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO Max)

Carla Joi Farmer, “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Elizabeth Robinson, “Creed III” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Melissa “Missy” Forney, Sterfon Demings, “Rustin” (Netflix)





Stunt Categories

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

WINNER: “Creed III” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“The Continental: From the World of John Wick” (Peacock)

“They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

“Titans” (The CW)

“Warrior” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Social Media Personality of the Year Nominees

WINNER: Angel Laketa Moore

Druski

Keith Lee

Lynae Vanee

Terrell Grice

Entertainer of the Year Award

WINNER: Usher