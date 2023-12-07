Ciara Decorates Baby Bump In Stunning Look For ‘The Color Purple’ Premiere

Ciara photographed at the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Ciara struck gold with her look at the world premiere of “The Color Purple” on Wednesday night.

The singer, expecting her fourth child, hit the purple carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles wearing an all-white outfit with a long cape and an unbuttoned blouse that showed her bare baby bump. Her belly was decorated with gold leaf pieces.

Ciara plays Nettie in the new musical adaptation based on the classic Alice Walker novel of the same name. She was photographed at the premiere alongside several co-stars, including Taraji P. Henson and singer H.E.R.

Ciara at the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 2023. FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson was photographed kissing Ciara's baby bump at the world premiere of "The Color Purple" on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Kayla Oaddams via Getty Images

Ciara shares daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3, with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. She shares her oldest son, Future Zahir, 9, with her ex-fiancé, the rapper whose stage name is Future.

The “Level Up” singer discussed her preparation for baby No. 4 on Wednesday, telling Entertainment Tonight that she recognises the “big responsibility” that comes with welcoming a baby.

“I already have three babies right now, and they’re turnt,” she joked. “It’s like the three stooges. You never know what you’re going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like, ‘What’s that going to be like?’”

She continued, “When this baby comes, we’re going to be ready — we don’t have a choice.”