I'm A Celebrity's Nella Rose Reveals Where Things Stand Between Her And Fred Sirieix

Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Early on in the series, Nella and Fred clashed when a conversation about their ages hit a sensitive subject for the YouTube personality.

While the First Dates star was cooking a meal for the group, he told the 26-year-old that, at 51, he “could be your dad”.

Nella’s father died in 2020, prompting her to say she thought that Fred had been “disrespectful” towards her a day after their exchange.

“Don’t bring up my dead parent, are you stupid?” she told him, before branding him a “weirdo” later in the conversation.

Nella eventually left the jungle on Monday night, with Fred then following on Tuesday.

Speaking to Wednesday’s edition of This Morning about the row, she said: “I haven’t watched anything back yet, but I know everything that’s gone on… and honestly, it was a big fat misunderstanding.”

Nella continued: “We’ve gone over it, me and Fred are cool, but I understand it’s TV and everything in the jungle is intensified. That subject was very triggering for me because it’s obviously like a fresh wound. But it is what it is.”

Later in the show, Fred was also asked about the row, telling hosts Emma Willis and Rylan Clark: “For me, it’s just a misunderstanding you know, you’re in the jungle, it’s like a pressure cooker, and it’s just the way it is.

“All I will say is I was very surprised for the hate for Nella when I came out, it’s totally wrong, it’s unfair. Nella is a lovely girl. Things happen and you move on. I don’t know what all the fuss is about to be honest with you.”

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that Nella had made the decision not to be interviewed on Lorraine Kelly’s show the day after her jungle exit.

She previously told presenters Ant and Dec: “I just feel like in the middle of an argument, or in the middle of a disagreement, you shouldn’t bring up sensitive topics.

“I feel like, in the middle of a disagreement, he brought up a sensitive topic. I didn’t understand why he would do that.”