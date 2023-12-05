I'm A Celebrity's Nella Rose Reflects On Fred Sirieix Row After Leaving Camp

Nella and Fred clashed early on in the series ITV/Shutterstock

Former I’m A Celebrity campmate Nella Rose has shared her take on her much-discussed row with Fred Sirieix earlier in the series.

During their first week in camp, tensions grew between Nella and Fred after a conversation about their ages hit a sensitive subject for the YouTube personality.

Advertisement

While the First Dates star was cooking a meal for the group, he told the 26-year-old that, at 51, he “could be your dad”.

Nella’s father died in 2020, and a day after her exchange with Fred, she confronted him to say she thought he’d been “disrespectful” towards her.

“Don’t bring up my dead parent, are you stupid?” she told him, before branding him a “weirdo” later in the conversation.

Advertisement

On Monday night, Nella became the first contestant to leave camp, and was asked about the row during her exit interview by hosts Ant and Dec.

“I just feel like in the middle of an argument, or in the middle of a disagreement, you shouldn’t bring up sensitive topics,” she told the pair. “I feel like, in the middle of a disagreement, he brought up a sensitive topic. I didn’t understand why he would do that.”

Asked whether there could have been a misunderstanding, Nella responded: “It could have been, but things are so heightened in the jungle that everything is a big thing.

“I’m not usually put in situations where I’m around people that don’t have the same kind of walk of life as me. So, when they have different mindsets, and I hear them, I’m shocked because I’m like, ‘People think like this’.

“I automatically have to say something about it, because to me it’s just kind of shocking sometimes.”

Advertisement

Nella leaving the I'm A Celebrity jungle on Monday evening James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Just eight contestants remain in the current series of I’m A Celebrity.

While Nella and Frankie Dettori have left via the traditional elimination process, both Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears were forced to bow out early on medical grounds.