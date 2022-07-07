Nadhim Zahawi Tells Boris Johnson To 'Do The Right Thing' And Resign

Nadhim Zahawi, who has only been chancellor since Tuesday evening, has publicly demanded Boris Johnson resign.
In a letter published on Twitter on Thursday morning, Zahawi said the prime minister “must do the right thing and go now”.
Prime Minister: this is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country. You must do the right thing and go now. pic.twitter.com/F2iKT1PhvC— Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) July 7, 2022