Politics

Nadhim Zahawi Tells Boris Johnson To 'Do The Right Thing' And Resign

Newly appointed chancellor says the prime minister's position is "not sustainable and will only get worse".
Ned Simons

Politics news editor, HuffPost UK

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

Nadhim Zahawi, who has only been chancellor since Tuesday evening, has publicly demanded Boris Johnson resign.

In a letter published on Twitter on Thursday morning, Zahawi said the prime minister “must do the right thing and go now”.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Before You Go

Ned Simons - Politics news editor, HuffPost UK

Politics news editor, HuffPost UK

Suggest a correction
boris johnson