Labour MP Nadia Whittome Takes Leave Of Absence Due To PTSD

Labour MP Nadia Whittome has been diagnosed with PTSD and will be taking a leave of absence.

The 24-year-old said it had been an “incredibly difficult” decision but she hoped revealing her condition would help break the “shame and stigma” surrounding mental ill-health.

Whittome is the youngest MP in the Commons – known as the ‘baby of the House’ – and represents Nottingham East.

In a statement released by the Labour Party, Whittome said she had been trying to balance her work as a constituency MP with battling “persistent health issues”.

She went on: “Unfortunately, it has become clear that this is not feasible and I have been advised by my doctor that I need to take several weeks off in order for my health to improve.

“I feel it is important for me to be honest that it is mental ill-health I am suffering from - specifically post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). One in four people will experience mental health problems each year, but there is still a great deal of shame and stigma surrounding it.

“Through being open about my own mental health struggle, I hope that others will also feel able to talk about theirs, and that I can play a small role in creating greater acceptance and facilitating healthier discussions around this issue.”

Whittome was a carer before her election in December 2019 and was among those to return to work on the Covid front line during the pandemic.