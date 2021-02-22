Public Don't Want Matt Hancock To Resign, Says Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer has said the public do not want Matt Hancock to resign after the health secretary’s department was found to have acted unlawfully.

Speaking to LBC on Monday morning, the Labour leader said while Hancock should “apologise”, he should remain in post.

“At the moment in the middle of the vaccine, my strong feeling is that the vast majority of the public would say, for heaven’s sake what you should be doing here is making sure he’s working really hard to get that vaccine rolled out properly, rather than calling for him to resign,” Starmer saiid.

“He should apologise and come and explain to the House, of course he should.”

Starmer also rejected the suggestion from a member of the public on the call-in show that he was “tap dancing for the Tories”.

“I get attacked for supporting the government, I get attacked for attacking the government,” he said.

“Which makes me think, it’s a difficult judgment, probably we are getting it about right.”

Last week the High Court ruled the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) unlawfully failed to publish details of billions of pounds’ worth of coronavirus-related contracts in time.