Outdoor Socialising ‘Pretty Safe’, Official Scientific Adviser Says

Allowing families or friends to meet outside is “pretty safe” and will not contribute “much” to the spread of coronavirus, a government scientific adviser has said.

Sage member professor John Edmunds said allowing two households to meet outside would have little impact on the Covid R rate, which measures the number of people, on average, that each sick person will infect.

It comes amid reports that Boris Johnson will allow one-on-one outdoor meetings between different households in March and later wider gatherings of two households outside, to allow families to meet at Easter, when he sets out his plan to lift lockdown restrictions on Monday.

Asked if two households socialising outside was likely to have any effect on the R number, Edmunds told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show: “Not much, mixing outside is pretty safe.”

It came as health secretary Matt Hancock said Covid restrictions will be eased step-by-step, with weeks in between each relaxation.

Schools are the government’s priority and are scheduled to open on March 8 and Hancock said the government wants to see what impact children returning to the classroom has on infection rates before significantly easing other restrictions.

He told Times Radio: “Hence there will be weeks between the steps so that we can watch carefully.”

Hancock also said social distancing measures and the wearing of face coverings are likely to continue but hinted that they may not be legally required once more people are vaccinated.

He added: “I want to see it more about personal responsibility over time as we have vaccinated more and more of the population.”

Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), warned that disruption would continue in schools until children were vaccinated.