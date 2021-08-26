BuzzFeed nah he tweakin.

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram in the last 24 hours you’ve probably been as confused as a lot of people to why the phrase “nah he tweakin” is everywhere. It’s starting to takeover memes and flood comments under posts which might be leaving you with a bit of FOMO. We’ve got you on this one. It seems to have all started with a good old-fashioned celebrity feud between two people you’d probably never put together - Tony Hawk and Lil Nas X.

Nah he tweaking Lil Nas X

Let’s rewind for just a second. This bit is important. Remember earlier this year when Lil Nas X brought out his “Satan Shoes”? The shoes that saw the internet go wild because they contained a drop of human blood and even lead to a law suit by Nike. Ringing a bell? Well now Tony Hawk has brought out a limited skateboard collaboration with a drinks company where the skateboard has been painted using Hawk’s actual blood. Why are celebrities using blood in products? We really have no idea. Lil Nas X was quick to tweet about the similarities between the two products and the double standards shown in the reaction to Hawk’s skateboard (now sold out).

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

But his complaints didn’t stop there. Lil Nas X left a comment under a post on hip hop community page Rap saying “nah he tweakin”. His comment has almost 100,000 likes.

If you think it stopped there, you’re wrong. It’s lead to a wave of people jumping on the trend and commenting the phrase on other Instagram posts. An army of “nah he tweakin” soldiers have even taken over the comments section on Tony Hawk’s Instagram page. And we don’t even know if he’s aware yet.

Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk haven’t directly addressed what’s going on with the rise of the “nah he tweakin” comments but Instagram has definitely noticed. Their communications team addressed what was happening in a tweet saying “Yeah we tweakin, but only a little bit. We’re aware that some people are having issues loading their comments (we’re fixing that) and that some are seeing a bunch of comments saying “nah he tweakin” (what is that?). More soon!” And now everyone is in on it.