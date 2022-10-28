Nancy Pelosi's Husband Assaulted Inside Their Home

Someone broke into the home of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi, her office said Friday.
“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” a spokesman said in a statement.
Police arrested the attacker and are investigating the motivation, according to Pelosi’s office. The speaker was not in Francisco at the time.
“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” the spokesman said.