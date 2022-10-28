Nancy Pelosi's Husband Assaulted Inside Their Home

FILE - Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, said her spokesman, Drew Hammill. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File) via Associated Press

Someone broke into the home of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi, her office said Friday.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” a spokesman said in a statement.

Police arrested the attacker and are investigating the motivation, according to Pelosi’s office. The speaker was not in Francisco at the time.