Nando’s had dismissed as “incorrect” the suggestion it would allow the Conservatives to offer a discount to party members.

According to The Times, the Conservative Party is considering rolling out a discount card for restaurants, including the PERi-PERi chicken chain, as a way to boost its membership.

A senior party source told the paper a special card was “a very real possibility”.

But spokesman for the restaurant told HuffPost UK on Monday: “Nando’s has no political affiliations as a brand and no political discount card exists.

“We have a Nando’s loyalty card and standard gift cards that anyone can use, and we offer a 20% discount to Police, Fire Services, Ambulance service and NHS staff.”

The restaurant has also used its Twitter account to reply to customers who are unhappy at the idea it might be linked to the Conservative Party.