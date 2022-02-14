Naomi Campbell Introduces Her Baby Daughter To The World In British Vogue Cover Shoot

Naomi Campbell has introduced her daughter to the world in a cover photo-shoot for British Vogue.

The supermodel announced in May 2021 that she had become a mother, in an Instagram post that showed her cradling her newborn baby’s feet.

Since then, she has remained tight-lipped about the new addition to her family, but has now chosen to open up about motherhood in an accompanying interview with the fashion magazine.

While Naomi has decided to keep certain details about the child private – including her name – the 51-year-old did confirm to Vogue: “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”

She also told the magazine that she had kept the fact she was having a child quiet from those closest to her, explaining: “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine,” Naomi continued. “I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

On how being a parent has changed her, Naomi revealed: “I’m like a kid again. I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of.”

At the end of the interview, Naomi was asked whether she would consider having more children in the future, with Vogue noting she said with a laugh: “Why not? Why not?”

Naomi previously told her Instagram followers: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

